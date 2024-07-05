United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Head to Head Analysis

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $53.19 million 2.36 $19.80 million $1.04 6.96 First of Long Island $161.82 million 1.40 $26.24 million $1.08 9.32

Profitability

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares United Security Bancshares and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 27.07% 14.94% 1.43% First of Long Island 14.14% 6.54% 0.57%

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. United Security Bancshares pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Security Bancshares and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

