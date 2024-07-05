UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,171.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 100,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UNH stock opened at $489.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.
UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
