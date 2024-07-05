Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 56,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

