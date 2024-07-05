Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

