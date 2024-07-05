UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of UTSI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
About UTStarcom
