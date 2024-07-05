Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

