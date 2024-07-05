Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Vale Stock Down 1.2 %

Vale stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 2,687,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,746,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. TLS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. TLS Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

