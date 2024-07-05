Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 406,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,495 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 156,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

