Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of VNDA stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
