VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 843,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 610,480 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $16.78.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck BDC Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.