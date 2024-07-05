Vanessa Simms Sells 82,790 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.98), for a total transaction of £522,404.90 ($660,770.17).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £146.96 ($185.88).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £684.40 ($865.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,056.80 ($19,044.78).

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($185.02).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 635 ($8.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,476.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 648.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 652.27. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.23).

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -9,302.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.21) to GBX 755 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.85) to GBX 730 ($9.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 650 ($8.22).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

