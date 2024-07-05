Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311,656 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.