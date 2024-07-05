Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $234.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.79. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

