Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.64

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.64 and last traded at $96.57, with a volume of 112850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,071,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.