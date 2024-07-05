Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $505.90

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $505.90 and last traded at $505.51, with a volume of 1257454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $504.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.17.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.