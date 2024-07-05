Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $310,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $506.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $507.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

