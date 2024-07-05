Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.03

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.03 and last traded at $113.92, with a volume of 418442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.79.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.