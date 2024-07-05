Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERA. Raymond James increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

