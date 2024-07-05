Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,304 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after buying an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $40,508,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

