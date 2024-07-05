Veracity Capital LLC Buys 213 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

