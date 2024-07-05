Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 826 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.99 and its 200-day moving average is $243.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

