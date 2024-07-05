Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $206.80 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.61 and a 200 day moving average of $229.57.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

