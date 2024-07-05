Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of -461.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.