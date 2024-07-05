Veracity Capital LLC Has $230,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $301.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $301.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

