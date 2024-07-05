Veracity Capital LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $535.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.22. The company has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.