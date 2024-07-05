Veracity Capital LLC Has $496,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

