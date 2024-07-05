Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synopsys by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after purchasing an additional 190,330 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $606.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $576.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38.
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,232 shares of company stock worth $21,436,741. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.82.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
