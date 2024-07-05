Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,375,000 after purchasing an additional 258,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

