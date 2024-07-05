Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

