Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNFFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.