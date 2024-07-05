Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,099 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,965,000 after buying an additional 4,163,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 571,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

HMY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.