Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 3,901 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 362.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

