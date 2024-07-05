Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 610 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $434.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $448.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

