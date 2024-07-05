Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $682.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.