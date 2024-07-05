Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

