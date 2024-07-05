Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.63.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

