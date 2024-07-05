Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) PT Raised to $2.00

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Versus Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VS opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 204.20% and a negative net margin of 7,480.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

