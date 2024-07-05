Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.20) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vesuvius

Vesuvius Stock Up 1.9 %

About Vesuvius

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 471.50 ($5.96) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 387 ($4.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 509 ($6.44). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.