Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Shares Down 6.9%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.60. 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Vickers Vantage Corp. I Trading Down 6.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.
About Vickers Vantage Corp. I
As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vickers Vantage Corp. I
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.