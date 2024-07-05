Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 132,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 510,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

VGCX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered Victoria Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Victoria Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

