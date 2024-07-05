Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.42

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 230317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

