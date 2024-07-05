Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.00

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 69.38 ($0.88), with a volume of 60617523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.96 ($0.87).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,749.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

In related news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £387,600 ($490,260.56). In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Luka Mucic acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £387,600 ($490,260.56). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 327,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £235,532.88 ($297,916.62). Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

