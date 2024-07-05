Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $478.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.05), with a volume of 23297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($5.84).
Volution Group Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £932.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.09.
Volution Group Company Profile
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.
