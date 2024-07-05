Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.67

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and traded as low as $33.90. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 17,848 shares changing hands.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

