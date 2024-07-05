Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Waldencast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Waldencast has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A Natura &Co 10.29% -6.89% -3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Waldencast and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Waldencast and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 1 2 0 2.67 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waldencast presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.65%. Given Waldencast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast $218.14 million 1.99 -$89.98 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.73 $595.64 million N/A N/A

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Summary

Waldencast beats Natura &Co on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

