Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

