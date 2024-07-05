Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Marest Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.