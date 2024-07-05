Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 189.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 204.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

