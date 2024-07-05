Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 239.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

