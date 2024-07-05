Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 218.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,677,000 after buying an additional 1,751,066 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

