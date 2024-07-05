Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $191.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waste Connections traded as high as $177.53 and last traded at $177.32, with a volume of 328665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.06.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 363,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.03.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
