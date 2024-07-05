Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,745 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 651,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,205 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

